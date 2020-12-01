Giving Tuesday to help St. Paul’s Senior Services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Giving Tuesday is a global movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

St. Paul’s PACE, a program that cares for San Diego’s most frail and low-income seniors, is hosting their annual St. Paul’s Essential Needs Drive (SPEND), which kicked off on Oct. 24, Make a Difference Day runs through Dec. 15. Each year, the drive is meant to encourage San Diegans to donate essential need items or small gifts to seniors in need.

St. Paul’s PACE cares for low income and frail seniors; through this drive, San Diegans are called to help too. The program works with more than 1,000 seniors and the goal is to provide essential need items and fall/winter items this holiday season to all participants.

There are four donation drop-off locations – open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – at St. Paul’s PACE Centers: