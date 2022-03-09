Global leaders continue to reject Ukraine’s request for a ‘no-fly zone’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite pushback from leaders around the globe, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to plead for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Ron Bee, National Security Expert, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the continuing debate around creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

NATO countries protecting non-NATO countries such as Ukraine would give Vladimir Putin the excuse to invade Poland, invade the Baltic states, Romania, etc., possibly leading to nuclear war, explained Bee.