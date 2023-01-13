Gloria’s State of the City address lacked immediate action plan, says Faulconer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Mayor Todd Gloria delivered a State of the City address at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

In his speech, he explained the city’s goals and steps taken toward ameliorating the homeless issue that is plaguing not just the city, but the entire county.

Former mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes and Hunter Sowards to discuss which of Mayor Gloria’s proposed solutions might work, and what his proposals lacked.