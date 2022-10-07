“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms.

American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed responses to Gloria’s tactics to clean up the city. He now calls homeless encampments “Gloria-villes”. He, and many other opponents of the current San Diego Mayor, say Gloria’s actions are too little, too late.

Bill Walton declared the failed state of San Diego to be "GloriaVille" as a result of the out-of-control homeless crisis. Mayor @ToddGloria says other mayors have the same problem, but admits he hasn't done enough. More info: https://t.co/vRs5sEmbMJ pic.twitter.com/tYuvPnptCd — KUSI News (@KUSINews) October 7, 2022

Former Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Gloria’s recent shortcomings and how he suspects the current Mayor will try to remedy them.