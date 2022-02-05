Go Red for Women: a movement in the fight against heart disease and stroke
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Women today are achieving super hero status as they manage work, family and everything else under the moon but that means they have more responsibilities to stress over.
Since the pandemic, the risk for heart disease and stroke has gotten even more prevalent in the lives of women. Heart disease is the number one killer of women.
In fact, 1 in 5 people have reported lower physical wellness and 1 in 3 have reported lower emotional wellness.
The America Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” Day is a day to reclaim your rhythm by creating opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life.
On Friday Feb. 4
- Turn up the music
- Get on your feet
- Wear Red
#SDGoRed #WearRedDay #WearRedAndGive
Visit http://WearRedDay.org to support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.