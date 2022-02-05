Go Red for Women: a movement in the fight against heart disease and stroke

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Women today are achieving super hero status as they manage work, family and everything else under the moon but that means they have more responsibilities to stress over.

Since the pandemic, the risk for heart disease and stroke has gotten even more prevalent in the lives of women. Heart disease is the number one killer of women.

In fact, 1 in 5 people have reported lower physical wellness and 1 in 3 have reported lower emotional wellness.

The America Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” Day is a day to reclaim your rhythm by creating opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life.

On Friday Feb. 4

Turn up the music

Get on your feet

Wear Red

#SDGoRed #WearRedDay #WearRedAndGive

Visit http://WearRedDay.org to support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

❗TODAY IS THE DAY to #WearRedandGive!❗Heart disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women – with numbers that high, the impact is personal. Donate today and see your dollars DOUBLED to protect the hearts of the women we love. https://t.co/ca1LMEmEcC pic.twitter.com/8CxWDOtsSV — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) February 4, 2022