Goals for National City 2022 with Mayor Sotelo-Solis

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City is moving swiftly with their 2022 goals and Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss these goals.

For 2022, Mayor Sotelo-Solis plans to continue uplifting the health and wellness of National City residents through T3 testing, treating and tracing; housing; job opportunities; homelessness; and community engagement and info sharing.