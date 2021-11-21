‘Going Pro Foundation’ calls for items to help the homeless





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Going Pro Foundation” wants to support the athletic endeavors of children all while helping them develop life-long characteristics that will positively impact their communities.

Kyley Crittenden, Media Director at the Going Pro Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their upcoming event, “Help the Homeless.”

For the event, the players will collect new socks, new blankets, toiletries and snacks at the North City Turkey Tournament in Clairemont from Nov. 26-28.

More information can be found at GoingProFoundation.Org