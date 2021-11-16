Gold medal-winning Olympic athlete, Amy Van Dyken is apart of the Challenged Athletes Foundation after ATV accident





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Van Dyken was a top U.S. swimmer in the 1996 Olympics and in 2014 was paralyzed from the waist down from an ATV accident.

Amy Van Dyken won four gold medals in Atlanta and two more in Sydney, Australia. She later got into sports media and co-hosted a Fox Sports Radio Show with former Major League Pitcher, Rob Dibble.

On Tuesday, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talks with Amy Van Dyken about her story and involvement in the Challenged Athlete’s Foundation on Good Morning San Diego.

More on Amy’s Story https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMYHJH__ZeU

https://vimeo.com/643670256