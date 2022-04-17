‘Golden Girls’ themed fashion show for charity coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vista Hill will be holding its 30th annual fashion show on May 6, just three days before the 30th anniversary of the premier of the Golden Girls finale.

To mark the occasion, this year’s fashion show will be themed after the iconic trio and their high jinx.

All proceeds will go towards The Stein Education Center Adult Services for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Executive Director of Friends of Vista Hill, Rachel Peniche, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the upcoming fashion show.