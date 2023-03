Golden Hall mega-shelter closes, forcing hundreds of homeless people out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless crisis continues to take center stage at City Hall, as Mayor Todd Gloria continues to hide from the media.

The homeless population has reached record highs for six straight months, nearing 2,000 in January 2023.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano reported live on City Council’s latest plan of action after the biggest shelter in downtown, Golden Hall, closes.