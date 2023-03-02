Golden Hall shelter to close, hundreds of homeless to be relocated





San Diego (KUSI0 – A homeless shelter operated in Downtown San Diego operate at Golden Hall will close in the near future after operating under a temporary permit since 2019.

The closure will necessitate the relocation of over 500 individuals currently being sheltered at the location, which is operated by Father Joe’s Villages.

Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the oncoming closure and what relocation might mean for dozens of families.