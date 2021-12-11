Golden State Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ runs through Dec. 23 at the San Diego Civic Theatre

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Golden State Ballet will be presenting “The Nutcracker” from Saturday until Dec. 23 at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

The world-renowned San Diego Symphony will perform its timeless score during the performance.

Raul Salamanca, Founder and Artistic Director of Golden State Ballet, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

To buy tickets visit sandiegotheatres.org/event/2021/12/golden-state-ballet-presents-nutcracker