Golden State Stimulus II to be sent out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents across the Golden State are anxiously waiting for the second round of stimulus checks to hit their bank accounts.

Cash-strapped Californians can soon breathe a sigh of relief, as the $600 Golden State Stimulus is making its way to 705,000 taxpayers starting Tuesday, October 5th. This comes as the California Franchise Tax Board is working to issue payments via direct deposit or mailed checks to over a total of 9 million eligible people.

$600 payments will go to taxpayers with Social Security Numbers making $75,000 or less in the 2020 tax year that did not receive the first round of stimulus checks.

Meantime, $1000 payments will go out to qualified ITIN filers making less than $75,000 and have one or more dependents.

Californians must also file their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15th to qualify.

Although payments are being sent out Tuesday, state officials say it could take between a couple days to several weeks to receive the money.