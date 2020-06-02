Goldwater Institute joins the fight against California’s Bill AB-5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Late last week, the Goldwater Institute filed an amicus brief in a case challenging AB-5. In this case, now before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, a group of freelance journalists is challenging AB-5’s prohibition on freelancers submitting more than 35 articles or photographs per year to a newspaper or a magazine.

Goldwater Institute Vice President for Litigation Timothy Sandefur writes, “the surge in demand for freelance workers—everything from DoorDash delivery to independent journalists—has made all the clearer why laws the deprive people of freedom of economic choice are such a bad idea.”

Sandefur joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss AB-5.