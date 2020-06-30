Golf at Goat Hill Park to help numerous charities during the Coronavirus Pandemic

John Ashworth, operating manager at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside was instrumental in helping Feeding San Diego on Monday. Ashworth, lead the charge in raising over $31,000 that in turn equals 126,572 healthy meals for those in need. Hillstreet Country Club, North County Junior Golf Association, and San Diego State University also participated in playing in the one day hike 108 holes in one day, Equivalent

to six rounds of golf. Ashworth, and company teed off Monday morning hitting the first tee box at 5:41am.