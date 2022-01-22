Golf final round after party to take place Jan. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Farmers Insurance Open is set to tee off in San Diego starting Jan. 26 to 29 with a final round after party taking place at Monarch Ocean Pub on the last day!

The after party will ensue from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 29 at 1555 Camino Del Mar Suite 322.

Andrew Vick, Managing Partner of Monarch Ocean Pub, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the upcoming after party.

$200 per person will allow visitors complimentary food, cocktails, liquor, wine, and beer tastings, live music and more.