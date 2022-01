Gone Fishing: Trout Re-opening Weekend takes place at Santee Lakes





SANTEE LAKES (KUSI) – The fish are back in stock at Santee Lakes.

The family-friendly event will be open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2,500 lbs. of rainbow trout will be restocked in lakes 2, 3 and 4.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Santee Lakes with more information.

To learn more about the event, visit Santeelakes.com/fishing-events.