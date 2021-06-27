Good Company rocks out at KUSI Studios

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Good Company the band graced KUSI Studios today with their songs, “Moving On” and “Bad Company.”

Al Reed – vocals

Danny Donnelly – guitar

Johnny Rhinestone – base

Mic Backman – Drums

Amy Stephens – Keyboards

Upcoming gigs they’re playing are on July 16 at the Ramona Mainstage located at 26 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065.

Another gig takes place August 27, Navajo Live, 8515 Navajo Rd., San Diego, CA 92119.

For more information visit: “Good Co” on Facebook.