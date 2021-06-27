Good Company rocks out at KUSI Studios
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Good Company the band graced KUSI Studios today with their songs, “Moving On” and “Bad Company.”
Al Reed – vocals
Danny Donnelly – guitar
Johnny Rhinestone – base
Mic Backman – Drums
Amy Stephens – Keyboards
Upcoming gigs they’re playing are on July 16 at the Ramona Mainstage located at 26 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065.
Another gig takes place August 27, Navajo Live, 8515 Navajo Rd., San Diego, CA 92119.
For more information visit: “Good Co” on Facebook.