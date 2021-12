‘Good Company’ rocks out live on ‘Good Morning San Diego’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Bad Company” tribute band, “Good Company” played live on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego,” performing such tunes as “Ready for Love,” “Burning Sky,” and “Gone Gone Gone.”

The band will be playing live on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach and on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. at The Holding Company.