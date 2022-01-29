‘Good Faith’ process may provide employees reasonable accommodations in the workplace





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There is an obligation that employers provide an employee with reasonable accommodations through engaging in a good faith interactive process.

There isn’t necessarily a hard and fast duty to proved a specific accommodation but there is a duty to engage in a good faith dialogue to determine if a reasonable accommodation exists.

A lot of employees and employers are feel as if they are running into a wall when asking for accommodations when it comes to (the most talked about subject) vaccine mandates.

Employment attorney, Annie Ellis talked with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more on this “good faith” process that can grant you your religious exemption.