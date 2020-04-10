Good Friday, Easter Sunday services amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christians and Catholics worldwide must find alternative ways to worship this weekend. Tomorrow is Good Friday, Sunday is Easter but you can’t go to church or gather with a group of people.

One way places of worship are getting around that is live streaming.

Kevin Eckery, Vice Chancellor for Communication, Diocese of San Diego, joined KUSI to talk more about this​.

For more info on The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.