Good Morning San Diego live from the Lakeside Rodeo





LAKESIDE (KUSI) – KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego team got their cowboy hats and spent the morning broadcasting live from the Lakeside Rodeo.

One of our favorite days of the year, we showcased everything the rodeo has to offer, and our amazing team even tried some of the fun events for themselves. The Lakeside Rodeo is a very popular event in San Diego, and the people that put it on are all about helping the community.

During the 7:00 AM hour, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Jenny Milkowski did their own stick horse race, with dozens of young kids who look forward to the event every year. The only rule was, no falling down because the kids were prepared to trample them!

Then, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Addisyn Armstrong, a young girl who loves to barrel race. Armstrong showed off her skills, explained what barrel racing is, and then McKinnon gave it her best attempt.

Armstrong said, “if you fall off five times you’re a true cowgirl,” but luckily, nobody fell.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez introduced us to Danny Alvarez, a professional rodeo clown, who is super excited to get back in the ring at the Lakeside Rodeo after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Danny has been a rodeo clown for 37 years, but his career started off fighting bulls.

And KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon wasn’t our only reporter who knows how to ride a horse. Jenny Milkowski got on the saddle as she spoke with 10-year-old Emma Joe, who will be singing the National Anthem. Joe gave a sneak peak of her incredible singing talent.

What’s a rodeo without some big trucks in the parking lot? The owner of El Cajon Ford, Paul Dyke, brought one of his brand new 2022 Ford Broncos to the Lakeside Rodeo. Dyke, an East County resident, attends the rodeo every year, and is a big part of the community. He explained why the 2022 Bronco is in such high demand, and is just an amazing off-road vehicle.

Maybe the best part of the broadcast, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney went inside a barrel as she learned what it was like to be a rodeo clown.

And last but not least, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney got on a horse and introduced San Diego to the rodeo queens. Ms. Lakeside Rodeo and Jr. Ms. Lakeside Rodeo explained their journeys to become rodeo queens.

Good Morning San Diego!! pic.twitter.com/W0bkAaJAxL — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 21, 2022