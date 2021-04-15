Good Samaritan helps save popular Hob Nob Hill Restaurant & Bakery from fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A long-time customer became a good samaritan Wednesday after finishing his meal at the Hob Nob Hill Restaurant & Bakery.

A fire at the popular Bankers Hill Restaurant on First Avenue was reported after 11:00 AM Wednesday after a customer walked out of the building and saw black smoke pouring out of the back.

The customer, Dutch House, then sprung into action by getting everyone out of the building and trying to stop the fire himself.

House said he goes there once a week, and he “grabbed a garden hose” and did as much as he could until the fire department showed up.