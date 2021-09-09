Good Samaritan hospitalized after saving couple from burning car discharged, shares his story





UC SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man who was hospitalized after risking his own life to save a couple from a burning car has been released from the hospital. On Monday afternoon, Barry Haberman was one of five people from the East County Transitional Living Facility who are being hailed as heroes for their quick-thinking.

Yesterday we introduced you to Harry Hemphill, Jeffery Lucas, Scott Andre, and Andre Leggett. You can read their story here.

Now that the fifth and final good Samaritan is out of the hospital, we wanted him to share his story.

“I don’t have a grandma or grandpa. Mine all died before I was born and I was just like, ‘That is someone’s grandma and grandpa, and I’m not going to let them die,’” Haberman said. “A lot of people sat there and filmed it, and they didn’t even help. That blows me away.”

Haberman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, severe burns, and a broken wrist. But he said if he had the chance, he would do it all over again. He said he didn’t hesitate to step in because he knew the car could potentially explode at any moment.

“If I had given it maybe five more seconds, or three more seconds, he was already on fire and his seatbelt was stuck,” Haberman said. “I can still see his face in my head. He was yelling, ‘Please, please just save me, please save my wife.’”

The couple from Arizona, who are both in their 90s, is expected to recover. They are being treated at UC San Diego Health for second-degree burns but should be discharged in the next several days. The couple’s children told KUSI that they credit the five men for their parents still being alive. Haberman said he just did what he felt was right.

“Everything happens for a reason. I think God wanted me to be there at that time because nobody else was going to do it,” Haberman said. “It was just the right thing to do.”

While Haberman and the others gave this couple a second chance at life, the group credits the East County Transitional Living Facility for giving them their own second chance.

“They save lives, plain and simple, amen. That’s probably what they instill in us,” Haberman said. “They give us a second chance because a lot of these guys would end up on the streets. We wouldn’t have been able to help.”

Haberman showed us around Miracle Mountain, the men’s facility operated by the ECTLF, in Dulzura. Sitting on a peaceful 13 acres, the facility is more than just a home, it offers jobs, spiritual and religious programs, drug rehabilitation, and job training.

The facility manager, Thomas Dickinson, said the men can disconnect with whatever may be leading them down the wrong path.

“It makes it a lot easier when you don’t have outside influences from the world, family or job. There’s a lot of things they have going on. It can be really stressful,” Dickinson said. “They have the space and place here to get their heads right and their spirit. If you can fix the spirit, the rest is going to follow.”

William Vanderford is a former pastor, now working with the men at Miracle Mountain. He said he wasn’t surprised a bit to hear that the five heroes stepped in to save the day.

“I was just so full of pride, I knew these guys would react just the way they did because they have compassion now,” Vanderford said. “They come here broken and hurt. People kick them around; they find acceptance here.”

Vanderford said the spiritual component of changing from the inside out is what makes the program so successful.

“By bringing those people out and giving them a place, that is what makes the difference. Money is not going to do it. It doesn’t change anything,” Vanderford said. “You gotta change the heart, the mind, the thinking, that’s what we do here. We offer an alternative to the world.”