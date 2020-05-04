Goodwill providing online employment assistance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As unemployment rates soar across our county, Goodwill San Diego is available to assist those in need with free, online, one-on-one job search assistance.

“We have had to close our used goods social enterprise to comply with the COVID-19 state mandate and keep our community members safe,” explained Toni Giffin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were able to pivot our organization from face-to-face to virtual with much needed employment services. Providing employment services are the reason we exist and what makes our mission critical. We are ready to serve our community online. In addition to one-on-one virtual meetings, we are also providing soft skill workshops online.”

In 2019, Goodwill San Diego helped more than 6,000 people in the community with their job search. Goodwill Career Advisors provide one-on-one free job search assistance in English and Spanish, and soft skill workshops about workplace communication, interview preparation, online job application, resumes, and computer basics.

These services are now available online and can accessed at this link https://sdgoodwill.org/jobs/job-seekers/.

Goodwill posted available job opportunities on our website for the community to access https://sdgoodwill.org/news/available-jobs/.