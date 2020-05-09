Goodwill San Diego adapting amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As unemployment rates soar across our county, Goodwill San Diego is available to assist those in need with free, online, one-on-one job search assistance.

Toni Giffin, President and Chief Executive Officer joined Good morning San Diego to discuss what Goodwill is doing to prepare stores for reopening.

Goodwill Career Advisors provide one-on-one free job search assistance in English and Spanish, and soft skill workshops about workplace communication, interview preparation, online job application, resumes, and computer basics.

These services are now available online and can accessed at this link https://sdgoodwill.org/jobs/job-seekers/.

Goodwill posted available job opportunities on our website for the community to access https://sdgoodwill.org/news/available-jobs/.