Goodwill secures vaccine appointments for struggling San Diego seniors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Goodwill San Diego’s Employment Center Career Advisors are assisting San Diego County senior citizens in securing vaccine appointments.

Many of the County’s senior citizens, 65 and older, are struggling with both access to, and using technology.

Goodwill’s Career Advisors hope to simplify the appointment setting process for County seniors.

Goodwill uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores, outlets, and clearance center to finance job training programs, employment service, and community resources.

Darlene Cossio, Director of Communications at Goodwill Industries of San Diego County graced KUSI with her knowledge on the program to get seniors vaccinated.

These Community Employment Centers may be reached at the following numbers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m:

Chula Vista 619-207-0386

Escondido 760-739-0600

Oceanside 760-722-8582

Point Loma 619-225-9483

San Ysidro 619-271-3896

Visit sdgoodwill.org for more information.