Goose Gossage discusses pre-game tensions tonight vs. the Dodgers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Richard Michael “Goose” Gossage, former American baseball pitcher, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to talk about the Padres game on Oct. 14 and the tension in the air leading up to the game.

(Below) Padres superfans sang praises to San Diego’s team, literally.