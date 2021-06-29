GOP cries foul as California OKs new governor recall rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans say Democrats are acting unfairly by passing a bill aimed at moving up Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall date.

The legislation cleared both houses on party-line votes Monday and now heads to Newsom.

It would allow the recall to proceed at least 30 days earlier than under existing state law.

Democrats want to take advantage of what they see as a favorable environment for Newsom. Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting acknowledged the bill will “ensure that this recall election happens as soon as possible” and said that’s something the recall’s supporters should want.

To do so, they’re changing recall laws they adopted four years ago.

Republicans say that amounts to cheating. They’re also questioning a provision of the bill that gives $35 million to the secretary of state for election costs.

“Democrats’ rule changes failed to save Josh Newman from getting recalled four years ago, and voters aren’t going to fall for their trickery now either as they try and change the rules in the hopes of saving Gavin Newsom,” the California Republican Party wrote in a news release earlier this month.

CA GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the bill and the recall.

With no legislative review, Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Newsom supporter, will be able to set an election date sooner. County clerks have said they need until at least Sept. 14 to be ready.