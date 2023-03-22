GOP criticizes Newsom’s “Legacy Tour” around California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In Governor. Newsom’s tour around the state of California, he has discussed California’s energy crisis, lithium battery production, mental health facilities and more.

For the public, this tour has worked to inform the public of his upcoming goals after he skipped the traditional State of the State Address earlier this month.

Now, the GOP is responding to Newsom’s many goals.

State GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s