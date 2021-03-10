GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy slams the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for promoting socialism

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Congress is heading toward final approval of a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The House is on track to send the measure to President Joe Biden on Wednesday as the new president and Democrats move within reach of a triumph advancing their priorities and showcasing the unity they’ll need to forge future victories.

A virtual party-line vote to approve the 628-page measure is expected.

The bill represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed the $1.9 trillion bill for promoting socialist policies. McCarthy explained “help is not on the way” for average Americans who have been struggling financially over the past year.

McCarthy explained the bill prioritizes other projects, including San Francisco’s budget deficit, over American children.