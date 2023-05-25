GOP members criticize candy bill as fentanyl bills stall in Legislature





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, Democrats in the State Assembly passed a ban on chemicals found in candies like Skittles and PEZ that have been linked to cancer and other diseases.

Members of the California GOP have begun to criticize Newsom and his allies in the Assembly for their tone deaf efforts to defeat harmful food additives while blocking legislation to address the state’s fentanyl crisis.

While 110 Californians die each week from fentanyl poisoning, Democratic committee members continually prevent bipartisan fentanyl legislation from hitting the floor.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by CA GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson to discuss the issue.