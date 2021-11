GOP scores big election wins in California and across the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans scored big wins in San Diego County and across the nation over in Virginia this past week.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the wins.

This past week, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race for Virginia’s governor, and Republican Laura Lothian gained the most votes in a long-time Democrat seat on the La Mesa City Council.