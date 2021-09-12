Got a math error notice from the IRS in 2021? Brent Wilsey explains

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – President of Wilsey Assets Management, Brent Wilsey, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss math error notices from the IRS for the 2021 tax year.

According to Wilsey, about 11 million math error notices were sent out between January and mid-August.

Despite being called “math error notices,” they are not just about math errors.

About 80% are recovery rebate credits and stimulus payments, Wilsey said.

The IRS will only send one notification and you will only have 60 days to respond to the notices or concede guilt.

You have to respond right away if you get one, Wilsey said.