Gour Maine Lobster in Midway District receives a rare yellow lobster

MIDWAY DISTRICT (KUSI)- A local lobster shop in the Midway District, “Gour Maine Lobster” received one of the rarest lobsters in their most recent shipment from Maine. A yellow lobster is one in 30-million and they are looking to find “Larry” a home. The owner, Dave Taylor says, “We want the lobster be placed somewhere where people can enjoy and the lobster can live out his life rather than being sold for someone to eat”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Dave Taylor about “Larry the yellow lobster” and got a chance to hold it as well.