Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California homelessness crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the biggest hot-button topics impacting the fast-approaching recall election is the homelessness crisis in California.

A recent op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal says many voters who decide to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom in the election are doing so based on his handling of this issue.

Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of this op-ed article, Stephen Eide, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the ideas in his op-ed.

If over half the voters are saying that the status quo is unacceptable, clearly a lot of centrists and Democrats are unhappy with things in California, Eide said.

This indicates that the recall election is not simply just because of a Republican power grab, Eide added.

Really substantive issues are at stake here and at the top of that list is homelessness, Eide concluded.