Gov. Gavin Newsom faces recall election scheduled for Sept. 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 40 candidates will be on the ballot looking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election.

If they’re successful in taking his place, they’ll inherit a wide range of issues from skyrocketing unemployment rates and a surge in crime.

California’s GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the upcoming recall election.

Patterson touched upon subjects such as Disneyland moving about 2,000 jobs to Disney World in Orlando and residents electing to leave California, often for cheaper pastures.