Gov. Gavin Newsom flips out during interview with Sacramento Bee about the Recall election

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – In a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee (above), California Governor Gavin Newsom flipped out, and was visibly irritated about the upcoming Recall election.

The interview, from July 20, 2021, via Zoom.

The Sacramento Bee opinion journalists described the experience saying, “we didn’t expect him to be defiant, sometimes angry, as well as thoroughly fascinating and intense from beginning to end.” Continuing, “The governor sometimes pounded the table as he spoke. He challenged the premise of more than one question posed to him. He spoke of policy decisions that he predicted would be viewed favorably by history even if voters “kicked” him out in this recall.”

The full interview from The Sacramento Bee website is embedded at the top of this page.