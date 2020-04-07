Gov. Gavin Newsom holds daily COVID-19 press conference

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom held his daily press conference about the latest coronavirus developments in the state.

Yesterday Newsom announced the state is lending 500 of its ventilators to go to the Strategic National Stockpile and hopefully assist more impacted states, like New York and New Jersey.

However as projections show the peak of cases is not likely to hit California until May, Newsom reiterated that these ventilators are lent. They are not given.

For the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit covid19.ca.gov.