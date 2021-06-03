Gov. Gavin Newsom may hold early recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sources close to Gov. Newsom have said he has grown so confident that he’ll beat the recall against him that he may call for an early vote on the special election.

Chairman for Reform California and AM 600 KOGO Radio Host, Carl Demaio, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the situation.

Demaio described the Democratic party as telling Gov. Newsom that he is currently in a good place in his career and should utilize the moment to win the recall election.