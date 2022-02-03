Gov. Gavin Newsom moves to dismantle San Quentin State Prison’s death row





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced plans to make changes to the United States’ largest death row, located at San Quentin State Prison.

Within two years, the governor plans to move condemned inmates to other prisons.

In 2019, Gov. Newsom placed a moratorium on executions in the state.

The last time California performed an execution was in 2006.

California is one of 28 states, plus the U.S. federal government, that still has inmates on death rows, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Eric Early, Managing Partner at Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, LLP, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the governor’s move.

Early described this move from the governor as being one of the reasons he is running for California attorney general this year.