Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised budget proposal





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom released his revised 2024 budget proposal.

The spending plan totals $306.5 billion. Newsom voiced reservations regarding the future of the nation’s economic health, stating that a recession could impact the budget by an additional $40 billion.

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon of California’s 72nd State Assembly District joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the budget and the issues it poses, such as the state’s looming $32 billion deficit.