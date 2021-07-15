Gov. Gavin Newsom to face recall election scheduled Sept. 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer continues making his pitch to California voters as he hopes to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

Faulconer recently released an ad attacking the governor’s record on homelessness.

Joining the former mayor in the race to unseat the governor is former T.V. and radio host, author, attorney and Los Angeles native, Larry Elder.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the current race as it stands.

The people who want to recall Newsom are much more passionate than those who want to keep him, Larson said.