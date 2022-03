Gov. Gavin Newsom wants tax rebate to combat soaring gas prices

TIERRASANTA (KUSI) – As California’s gas prices clock in as the highest in the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned a gas rebate program in his State of the State address Tuesday night.

But how much and when, nobody knows.

Critics have said that there is more immediate action he could take that would make a difference.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Tierrasanta with more details.