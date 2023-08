Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to talk about empowering parents after calling them extremists

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference this week where he claimed California parents are more involved in public schools than any other state.

But Newsom’s actions don’t back up his words.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, explained why Newsom’s claim is ridiculous on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.