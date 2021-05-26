Gov. Newsom $2B proposal to prepare for wildfire season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Newsom announced a $2 billion proposal to help California prepare for wildfire season.

The proposal aims to pay for firefighting equipment and gear, including new planes and helicopters.

Gov. Newsom has said that $1.2 billion would be allotted for fire prevention and $800 million would go to fire response.

CAL FIRE’s Fire Captain-Public Information Officer, Thomas Shoots, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to give his thoughts on the plan and to talk more about preparing for wildfire season.

Gov. Newsom’s announcement came as 1,000 more fires and 12,000 more acres have burned in the state than this time last year.

The governor has stated that California has identified 500 “high priority” fire prevention projects that his administration wants to tackle.

California’s lawmakers have until June 15 to decide on the proposal along with the rest of the state’s budget.