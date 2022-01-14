Gov. Newsom and Mayor Gloria tout their success in fixing homelessness, but where are the results?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has allocated funds in his new budget proposal he says will help fight the growing homelessness problem across the state.

Los Angeles and San Francisco get all the attention when homeless is discussed at the state level, but San Diego isn’t far behind.

A quick trip through San Diego’s East Village, and you will see the area plagued with tents and homeless people, often times illegally selling or consuming drugs in the open.

Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom visited San Diego and walked through some homeless encampments with Mayor Todd Gloria. Gloria and Newsom touted themselves as “doers,” and promoted Gloria’s State of the City address, where he made homelessness a top issue.

KUSI reached out to Mayor Gloria’s office to request an interview on this topic, but he has declined.

The Executive Director of ‘Community Through Hope,’ Rosy Vasquez, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the state funding will be used locally to fight the homelessness crisis here in San Diego.

Rudy asked Vasquez about the routine failure of past politicians throwing money at the issue across California, only for Californians to see the problem become worse than it was before. Vasquez responded saying, “I think it’s important to see the state as the fiscal partner, then I think we need to go down to the county and local level and see ourselves as the provider of these services.”

Gov. @GavinNewsom and @ToddGloria have touted their policies to be successful in the fight against homelessness, but are we seeing any results? A quick drive through San Diego's East Village and it looks like the problem has only gotten worse. More info: https://t.co/6cT4b8m8Cr pic.twitter.com/sLjJNCWBxL — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 14, 2022

Great to start the morning with Gov. ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ to talk about funding to help us end homelessness in this year’s state budget. Tune in to hear more about our path forward on homelessness and other top issues in tonight’s State of the City speech. #SDSOTC22 pic.twitter.com/mYJMAfLP2Q — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) January 12, 2022