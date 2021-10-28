Gov. Newsom and the supply chain crisis impacting California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The supply chain crisis continues around the country and in the Golden State.

California business groups have even begun suggesting solutions to Gov. Gavin Newsom, such as suspending assembly bills impacting labor laws.

But would that be enough to fix California’s supply chain issues?

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, who represents the 6th District in the California State Assembly, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what Gov. Newsom could do to get the supply chain crisis moving.