Gov. Newsom announces $12 billion to address homelessness crisis





EAST VILLAGE (KUSI) – Now that the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is picking up steam, most of the candidates agree on one thing — the homeless crisis is priority number one in California.

The governor recently announced $12 billion to address the crisis with a vast majority of the money going into housing.

Other candidates say expensive housing is a waste unless you deal with the root causes of homelessness.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live outside the Alpha Project temporary shelter with the latest.