Gov. Newsom announces legislative deal to restore COVID-19 paid sick in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 continues to present complex challenges for California businesses.

CA COVID-19 supplemental sick leave law which expired September 30, 2021, required CA employers 26 or more employees, allow 2 weeks, 80 hours paid sick leave to full time employees suffering from or caring for family with COVID, or for getting vaccines. Part time employees entitled to 14 times avg. daily hours. On top of requires three days sick leave.

Curran & Curran Law specializes in business and employment law, attorney Michael Curran joined KUSI on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about lawmakers agreeing yesterday to restore the COVID-19 supplemental sick leave.